Voleon Capital Management LP Buys 85,000 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Voleon Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.1% of Voleon Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Voleon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $71,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2,874.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,108,275,000 after purchasing an additional 34,707,634 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 19,949.3% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,055,128 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,005,513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004,976 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth $809,074,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth $459,677,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Apple by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,176,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,126 shares in the last quarter. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $54,668,037.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total transaction of $951,648.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 304,536 shares of company stock valued at $62,894,611. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.57. The company had a trading volume of 14,866,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,053,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.51. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $233.47. The firm has a market cap of $1,016.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The business had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $211.00 to $204.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. New Street Research set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $209.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.53.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

