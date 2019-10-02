VolitionRX Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Major Shareholder Sells $278,815.14 in Stock

VolitionRX Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) major shareholder Corp Ltd Eight sold 46,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $278,815.14. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $5.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,688. VolitionRX Ltd has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $6.84.

VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VolitionRX stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VolitionRX Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of VolitionRX worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

VolitionRX Company Profile

VolitionRX Limited, a life sciences company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRX Limited is based in Singapore.

