Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.75

Voxeljet AG (NYSE:VJET) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.75 and traded as high as $1.98. Voxeljet shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 601 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Voxeljet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Voxeljet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $4.75) on shares of Voxeljet in a research note on Sunday, August 18th.

Get Voxeljet alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market cap of $34.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 3.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89.

Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. Voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 40.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Voxeljet AG will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VJET. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Voxeljet by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 49,750 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Voxeljet by 162.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 43,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Voxeljet by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 14,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

Voxeljet Company Profile (NYSE:VJET)

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, produces, and sells 3D printers. This segment also offers consumables, including particulate materials and proprietary chemical binding agents, maintenance contracts, and spare parts.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.