Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) by 640.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 814,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 704,188 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 2.02% of Wageworks worth $41,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Wageworks by 30.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wageworks in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wageworks in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Wageworks in the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wageworks in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WAGE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wageworks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. William Blair downgraded shares of Wageworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Wageworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Wageworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Wageworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of NYSE:WAGE remained flat at $$51.34 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Wageworks Inc has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $53.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.16.

Wageworks (NYSE:WAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $108.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.10 million. Wageworks had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 2.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Wageworks Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wageworks Company Profile

WageWorks, Inc is a leader in administering Consumer-Directed Benefits (CDBs). WageWorks is solely dedicated to administering CDBs, including pre-tax spending accounts, such as Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), health and dependent care Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs), as well as Commuter Benefit Services, including transit and parking programs, wellness programs, COBRA, and other employee benefits.

