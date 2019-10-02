Wandisco (LON:WAND) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $542.82

Shares of Wandisco PLC (LON:WAND) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $542.82 and traded as high as $428.00. Wandisco shares last traded at $420.00, with a volume of 4,372 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on WAND shares. Peel Hunt dropped their price target on shares of Wandisco from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Wandisco in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

The company has a market cap of $189.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 505.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 542.82.

About Wandisco (LON:WAND)

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco Fusion, a general-purpose replication platform transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, and no data loss. In addition, the company offers cloud migration, cloud replication, data lakes, developer collaboration, disaster recovery, hybrid cloud, Internet of things, and real-time analytics solutions.

