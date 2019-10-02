WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.20

Shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 543 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.43.

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 7.16%. Equities analysts forecast that WARTSILA OYJ/ADR will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

About WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY)

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company offers gas, multi-fuel, and liquid fuel power plants; and seals, bearings, and related equipment for the hydropower and tidal, and a range of industrial sectors. It also provides ballast water management systems; high pressure air and gas compressors, and CNG refueling station solutions; communication, and safety and security systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

