WAX (WAXP) Trading Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 2nd. WAX has a total market capitalization of $22.14 million and $172,166.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX token can currently be bought for $0.0264 or 0.00000320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Kucoin, HitBTC and Bancor Network. During the last seven days, WAX has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012154 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00190448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.79 or 0.01015094 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00023457 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00090214 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About WAX

WAX’s genesis date was October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,770,303,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 837,205,646 tokens. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official message board is medium.com/wax-io. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WAX Token Trading

WAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network, Bancor Network, Bibox, Upbit, Tidex, C2CX, IDEX, Bithumb, HitBTC, Radar Relay, Kucoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

