WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 126,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,265,000 after buying an additional 13,402 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its position in Amgen by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 66,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 39,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMGN. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $198.00 price target on Amgen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.33.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total transaction of $375,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,306.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $77,792.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,851 shares of company stock worth $3,659,900 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.84. 146,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,554,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $211.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.95.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

