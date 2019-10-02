WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $814,000 Stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,064 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 104,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 12,508 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 13.9% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 74,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $164,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $718,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 126,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.20. 157,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,043. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52 week low of $69.31 and a 52 week high of $94.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.11.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.85%.

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.45.

In related news, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $400,016.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,745 shares in the company, valued at $3,566,318.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles E. Zebula sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $110,631.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,071.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

