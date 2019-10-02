WealthPLAN Partners LLC Invests $384,000 in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JKH traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $241.07. 13,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,611. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.73 and its 200-day moving average is $245.03. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $180.87 and a 1 year high of $259.79.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1352 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

