WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,416 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,908,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,262 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,934,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,577 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,696,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,044,000 after acquiring an additional 899,117 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,578,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,970,000 after acquiring an additional 423,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,120,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,396,000 after acquiring an additional 316,368 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $92.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,004,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,650,814. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $71.08 and a 12 month high of $94.07.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.744 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 3.8%.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.