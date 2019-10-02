WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 1,682 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,513 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $639,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,783.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $4,537,738.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on V. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $178.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.57.

Shares of V stock traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $174.53. 5,634,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,772,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $121.60 and a 12-month high of $187.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.54.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.69%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

