WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 887 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BP by 2.2% in the second quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. BB&T Corp raised its stake in shares of BP by 3.2% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 244,969 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management raised its stake in shares of BP by 12.6% in the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 52,569 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of BP by 64.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BP by 2.8% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 344,110 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,045,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.30 to $48.60 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Grupo Santander raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.04.

BP stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,499,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,017,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.77. BP plc has a 52-week low of $35.73 and a 52-week high of $47.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $73.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.79 billion. BP had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BP plc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

