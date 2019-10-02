WeAreSatoshi (WSX) Market Cap Reaches $3.04 Million

WeAreSatoshi (CURRENCY:WSX) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. WeAreSatoshi has a total market capitalization of $3.04 million and $356.00 worth of WeAreSatoshi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeAreSatoshi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WeAreSatoshi has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.67 or 0.00845064 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000085 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001370 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi Profile

WeAreSatoshi (CRYPTO:WSX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2014. WeAreSatoshi’s total supply is 18,430,975 coins. The Reddit community for WeAreSatoshi is /r/wsx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WeAreSatoshi is wearesatoshi.net. WeAreSatoshi’s official Twitter account is @wearesatoshi.

Buying and Selling WeAreSatoshi

WeAreSatoshi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeAreSatoshi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeAreSatoshi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeAreSatoshi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

