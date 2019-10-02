Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Given a $47.00 Price Target at Buckingham Research

Buckingham Research set a $47.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut Wells Fargo & Co from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.50 to $47.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Wells Fargo & Co from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.81.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.47. The stock had a trading volume of 24,704,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,147,998. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $55.04. The company has a market cap of $223.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WFC. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 39,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 823,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,553,000 after acquiring an additional 283,371 shares in the last quarter. Lau Associates LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lau Associates LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 35,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

