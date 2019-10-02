Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 1,365 Shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,619 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in QAD were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of QAD during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in QAD during the second quarter worth $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in QAD by 21,650.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in QAD during the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in QAD by 18.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

In other QAD news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total value of $28,904.56. Following the sale, the president now owns 4,467,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,047,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 778 shares of QAD stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $32,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,422,095 shares in the company, valued at $185,727,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,541,368 in the last three months. 51.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:QADA traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.56. The stock had a trading volume of 40,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,745. QAD Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $57.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.69 million, a P/E ratio of 89.33 and a beta of 1.09.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.21. QAD had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $76.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QAD Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. QAD’s payout ratio is presently 56.86%.

QADA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised QAD from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of QAD in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. B. Riley set a $55.00 price objective on QAD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised QAD from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

