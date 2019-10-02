Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $995,000 Stake in New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,291 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.18% of New Senior Investment Group worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in New Senior Investment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in New Senior Investment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 34.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in New Senior Investment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNR traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.52. 6,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.28. New Senior Investment Group Inc has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $7.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of New Senior Investment Group from $5.25 to $6.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

New Senior Investment Group Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

