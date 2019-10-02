Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Position in Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd (NYSE:MHN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd (NYSE:MHN) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,255 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.28% of Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. 22.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd alerts:

Shares of MHN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.64. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,023. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.25. Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $13.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%.

Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.