Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 10,982 Shares of SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,982 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.68% of SilverBow Resources worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the second quarter worth $347,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 13.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 18.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 30.8% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 280,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 65,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DW Partners LP boosted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 1.8% in the first quarter. DW Partners LP now owns 1,852,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,613,000 after acquiring an additional 32,702 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SilverBow Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of SilverBow Resources in a report on Sunday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised SilverBow Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of NYSE:SBOW traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.21. 502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,442. The company has a market cap of $116.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. SilverBow Resources Inc has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $29.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average of $14.45.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $4.21. The firm had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.30 million. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 50.63% and a net margin of 48.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that SilverBow Resources Inc will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

