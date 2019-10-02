WesBanco’s (WSBC) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WESBANCO, INC. is a multi-bank holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in general banking business. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of WesBanco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of WesBanco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WesBanco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.25.

WesBanco stock opened at $36.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $33.19 and a fifty-two week high of $44.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.55.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $129.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.44 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WesBanco will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

In other WesBanco news, Director Stephen J. Callen bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.76 per share, with a total value of $236,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 5,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $194,449.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,644.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WesBanco in the second quarter valued at about $16,659,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in WesBanco by 2,301.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 248,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after acquiring an additional 238,350 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in WesBanco by 60.8% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 292,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,289,000 after acquiring an additional 110,706 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in WesBanco by 8.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,135,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,771,000 after acquiring an additional 91,916 shares during the period. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WesBanco in the second quarter valued at about $2,841,000. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

