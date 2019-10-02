Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.088 per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of WINC traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $25.77. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $24.99 and a 1 year high of $26.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.79.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.