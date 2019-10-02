Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INDIVIDUAL INVESTOR GROUP INC. is an information services company that publishes and markets Individual Investor magazine and Individual Investor’s Special Situations Report. In addition, the Company, through wholly owned subsidiaries, is the investment manager of private investment funds. “

Get Wisdom Tree Investments alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised Wisdom Tree Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $7.80.

Shares of Wisdom Tree Investments stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.29. The company has a market capitalization of $804.19 million, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Wisdom Tree Investments has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $8.48.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Wisdom Tree Investments had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Wisdom Tree Investments’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wisdom Tree Investments will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeremy Schwartz purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $47,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WETF. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Truvvo Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,976 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

About Wisdom Tree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wisdom Tree Investments (WETF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wisdom Tree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wisdom Tree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.