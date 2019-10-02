Wispr (WSP) Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

Wispr (CURRENCY:WSP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Wispr has a market capitalization of $38,343.00 and approximately $154.00 worth of Wispr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wispr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Wispr has traded 41.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wispr alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 48.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 72.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000263 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Wispr Profile

Wispr (WSP) is a coin. Wispr’s total supply is 32,067,196 coins and its circulating supply is 30,908,195 coins. The official website for Wispr is wispr.tech. Wispr’s official Twitter account is @WisprTech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wispr

Wispr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wispr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wispr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wispr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wispr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wispr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.