WNS (NYSE:WNS) Earns “Hold” Rating from Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “WNS HOLDINGS is a recognized leader in business process outsourcing.Their proposition is simple: They deliver value to their clients by bringing operational excellence and deep industry and functional knowledge to their critical business processes. They serve several industries, including travel, insurance, financial services, healthcare, professional services, manufacturing, distribution and retail. They also provide essential corporate functions, such as finance and accounting, human resources research and analytics. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of WNS from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of WNS from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of WNS in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of WNS from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.00.

WNS opened at $58.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. WNS has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.23.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $214.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.51 million. WNS had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 23.92%. WNS’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in WNS by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,810,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,265,000 after acquiring an additional 118,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in WNS by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,487,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,058,000 after acquiring an additional 29,883 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WNS by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,086,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,328,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in WNS by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 780,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,196,000 after acquiring an additional 89,330 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in WNS by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 681,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,324,000 after acquiring an additional 25,020 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

