Wonderfilm Media (CVE:WNDR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.13

Wonderfilm Media Corp (CVE:WNDR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 15600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a current ratio of 55.47, a quick ratio of 20.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.34. The company has a market cap of $5.03 million and a PE ratio of -0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.22.

Wonderfilm Media Company Profile (CVE:WNDR)

The Wonderfilm Media Corporation operates as a film and television media production company worldwide. It produces independent films and television movies for global business-to-business distribution; and engages in short-term bridge production financing activities. The company is also involved in movies distribution business, as well as trades in movie rights.

