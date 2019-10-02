Wowbit Trading Down 12.5% Over Last 7 Days (WWB)

Wowbit (CURRENCY:WWB) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Wowbit token can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wowbit has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wowbit has a total market cap of $2.00 million and $47,706.00 worth of Wowbit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wowbit alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000107 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 97.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 35.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Wowbit Token Profile

WWB is a token. Wowbit’s total supply is 1,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,777,778 tokens. Wowbit’s official website is wowoonet.com. The official message board for Wowbit is wowoonet.com/news.html.

Wowbit Token Trading

Wowbit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wowbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wowbit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wowbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wowbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wowbit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.