XEL Price Reaches $0.0078 on Exchanges (XEL)

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. XEL has a total market capitalization of $717,329.00 and approximately $869.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XEL has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. One XEL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XEL alerts:

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00016696 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000467 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000032 BTC.

XEL Coin Profile

XEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin. The official website for XEL is xel.org.

XEL Coin Trading

XEL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.