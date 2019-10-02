Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) will post ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the highest is ($0.50). Y-mAbs Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to ($2.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.05).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $40.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.81. The company had a trading volume of 91,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,449. The company has a quick ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $32.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.71 and a 200-day moving average of $24.21. The firm has a market cap of $880.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87.

In other news, Director Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg sold 17,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $465,561.00. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $90,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 348,010 shares of company stock valued at $9,413,788 over the last ninety days. 38.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,827,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 748,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,115,000 after acquiring an additional 108,054 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $686,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,870,000 after acquiring an additional 284,518 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,196,000 after acquiring an additional 205,021 shares during the period. 32.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

Featured Article: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.