Yuma Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Yuma Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,153,372 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 595,133 shares.The stock last traded at $3.44 and had previously closed at $2.88.

Yuma Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The oil and gas producer reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter.

About Yuma Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA)

Yuma Energy, Inc focuses on the acquisition, development, and exploration for conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States Gulf Coast and California. It has onshore assets located in central and southern Louisiana, and southeastern Texas; and operated and non-operated assets in south Louisiana, including Cameron, LaFourche, Livingston, St.

