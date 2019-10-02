YY (NASDAQ:YY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YY (NASDAQ:YY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “YY Inc. is a communication social platform, which engages users in online group activities through voice, text and video. The Company’s Platform consists of YY Client, the YY.com and Duowan.com web portals, Mobile YY and Web-based YY. YY Inc. is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China. “

YY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of YY from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of YY from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of YY from $98.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of YY in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set a buy rating and a $76.10 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of YY from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.64.

Shares of NASDAQ YY opened at $57.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. YY has a 52-week low of $51.00 and a 52-week high of $88.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.54.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.97 million. YY had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that YY will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in YY by 20.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,671,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,874,000 after purchasing an additional 631,243 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in YY by 2.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,136,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,874,000 after purchasing an additional 57,612 shares during the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in YY by 80.0% during the first quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,977,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $166,103,000 after purchasing an additional 878,685 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in YY by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,550,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $108,087,000 after purchasing an additional 22,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd lifted its holdings in YY by 18.6% during the first quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 1,222,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $102,708,000 after purchasing an additional 192,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

YY Company Profile

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

