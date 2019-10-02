Zacks: Analysts Expect AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AFLAC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03. AFLAC posted earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AFLAC will report full year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AFLAC.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS.

AFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price target on AFLAC from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AFLAC from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI downgraded AFLAC from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.57 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America set a $54.00 price target on AFLAC and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AFLAC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Shares of AFL stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,352,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,244,161. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.28 and a 200 day moving average of $52.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72. AFLAC has a 1-year low of $41.45 and a 1-year high of $57.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

In related news, insider James Todd Daniels sold 5,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $294,144.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,950.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,148. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,780 shares of company stock valued at $835,628. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in AFLAC during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in AFLAC during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in AFLAC during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AFLAC during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in AFLAC during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

