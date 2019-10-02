Zacks: Analysts Expect Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) will report $0.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Fortinet reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. Fortinet had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fortinet from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price objective on Fortinet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.52.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total value of $80,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,071,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $3,125,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,338,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,265,210.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,856,560. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 69.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 16.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 388,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,634,000 after purchasing an additional 54,157 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,246,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 10.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.05. The stock had a trading volume of 25,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,015. Fortinet has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $96.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 66.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.93.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

