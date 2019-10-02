Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) to Announce $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) to report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Astronics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.36. Astronics reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astronics will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Astronics.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.80 million. Astronics had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Astronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Astronics in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

In related news, CFO David C. Burney sold 4,000 shares of Astronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,970.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Peabody sold 3,000 shares of Astronics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $121,290.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,357.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $373,830. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Astronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $622,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 6,912.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 315,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,695,000 after acquiring an additional 311,136 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 181,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after acquiring an additional 14,319 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,803,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Astronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRO traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.30. The company had a trading volume of 142,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,398. The stock has a market cap of $947.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.63. Astronics has a fifty-two week low of $25.85 and a fifty-two week high of $44.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

