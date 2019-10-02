Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $483.73 Million

Brokerages expect BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) to post sales of $483.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $480.00 million and the highest is $488.50 million. BWX Technologies posted sales of $425.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BWX Technologies.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.45 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 83.20% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BWXT shares. SunTrust Banks set a $55.00 price objective on BWX Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities set a $62.00 price objective on BWX Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $59,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,161 shares in the company, valued at $4,501,876.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Fees sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $3,429,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,597,120 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 67,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $849,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 14.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $332,000.

Shares of BWXT traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.22. 455,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,562. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.59. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $35.91 and a one year high of $63.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

Recommended Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BWX Technologies (BWXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.