Zacks: Brokerages Expect Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) to Announce -$1.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.28) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Urogen Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.17). Urogen Pharma also reported earnings per share of ($1.28) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urogen Pharma will report full year earnings of ($4.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.25) to ($4.57). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($4.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.85) to ($2.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Urogen Pharma.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised Urogen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urogen Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

In other news, CFO Peter P. Pfreundschuh sold 1,416 shares of Urogen Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $46,827.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 50.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Urogen Pharma in the second quarter valued at $170,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Urogen Pharma in the second quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 30.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urogen Pharma stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.39. 292,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,416. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.81. The company has a market capitalization of $497.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.22. Urogen Pharma has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $55.49.

Urogen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

