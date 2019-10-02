Zacks: Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $5.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.08) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Finjan an industry rank of 107 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have commented on FNJN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Finjan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. B. Riley set a $5.00 price objective on Finjan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered Finjan from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Finjan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Finjan by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Finjan by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Finjan by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Finjan by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 77,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its stake in shares of Finjan by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 319,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 13,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Finjan stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.94. 14,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,765. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.43. Finjan has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The firm has a market cap of $56.37 million, a PE ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.37.

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Finjan will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Finjan

Finjan Holdings, Inc, a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats.

