Zacks Investment Research Lowers Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) to Hold

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s products include boots, denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, and western-style jewellery and accessories; and rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denims, and shirts, as well as safety-toe boots, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. It sells its products through bootbarn.com, an e-commerce Website. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Boot Barn from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.10.

Shares of BOOT stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.77. 626,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,720. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $39.59. The company has a market cap of $931.72 million, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.43.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $185.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 13,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $459,913.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,913.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 28,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $999,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,968 shares of company stock worth $2,072,477. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Boot Barn by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 12,232 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Boot Barn by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boot Barn by 168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 453,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,152,000 after buying an additional 284,388 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Boot Barn by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth about $345,000.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

