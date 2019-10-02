Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $64.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank set a $80.00 price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. CIBC set a $83.00 price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $82.00 target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $80.00 target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.78.

Shares of TD opened at $56.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $47.73 and a one year high of $61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.48.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.45. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.556 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.93%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,211,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,944,000 after purchasing an additional 219,700 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1,018.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 44,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 40,918 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,055,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,512,000 after acquiring an additional 21,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 364,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

