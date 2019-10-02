Zacks: South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $21.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given South Plains Financial an industry rank of 170 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPFI shares. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on shares of South Plains Financial in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of South Plains Financial in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial during the second quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial during the second quarter worth $66,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $330,000. 20.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPFI remained flat at $$16.30 on Tuesday. 4,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,439. South Plains Financial has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $18.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.54 million for the quarter.

