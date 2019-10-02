ZB (ZB) Price Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. ZB has a total market cap of $137.76 million and $155.30 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZB token can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00003598 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, ZB.COM and ZBG. During the last week, ZB has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00190170 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.80 or 0.01013916 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00023556 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00090442 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ZB

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. The official website for ZB is www.zb.com. ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk.

Buying and Selling ZB

ZB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, ZBG and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

