Zcoin Price Tops $5.13 (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $43.60 million and $13.54 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zcoin has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for $5.13 or 0.00061995 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Koinex, Huobi, Cryptopia and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8,282.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.18 or 0.02140889 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.97 or 0.02706271 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.91 or 0.00675528 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012740 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.05 or 0.00677280 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00055609 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00457441 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012119 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,498,318 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Binance, Koinex, CryptoBridge, BX Thailand, Sistemkoin, Huobi, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Indodax, TDAX, Upbit, QBTC, Coinroom and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.