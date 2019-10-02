Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $223.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, Wellington Shields downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

In other news, Director Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.60, for a total value of $408,654.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,303. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $303,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,483 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 46.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth $3,301,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,764,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 57.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $199.24. 5,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,125. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.65. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $140.95 and a 12 month high of $237.15.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.32. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

