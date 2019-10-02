ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) Reaches One Day Volume of $263.00

ZeusCrowdfunding (CURRENCY:ZEUS) traded down 93% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. In the last week, ZeusCrowdfunding has traded 93.1% lower against the US dollar. One ZeusCrowdfunding token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Crex24. ZeusCrowdfunding has a market capitalization of $209,603.00 and $263.00 worth of ZeusCrowdfunding was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 45.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000263 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000160 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About ZeusCrowdfunding

ZeusCrowdfunding (CRYPTO:ZEUS) is a token. ZeusCrowdfunding’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000,000 tokens. ZeusCrowdfunding’s official Twitter account is @network_zeus. The official website for ZeusCrowdfunding is zeusnetwork.io.

ZeusCrowdfunding Token Trading

ZeusCrowdfunding can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeusCrowdfunding directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeusCrowdfunding should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeusCrowdfunding using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

