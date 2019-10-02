Zippie (ZIPT) Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Zippie (CURRENCY:ZIPT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Zippie token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene, YoBit and Bancor Network. Zippie has a total market cap of $357,150.00 and approximately $25.00 worth of Zippie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zippie has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00190616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.71 or 0.01013532 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00023424 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00089979 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zippie Token Profile

Zippie launched on March 29th, 2018. Zippie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,196,892 tokens. Zippie’s official Twitter account is @zippiehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zippie’s official website is zippie.org. The Reddit community for Zippie is /r/Zippie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zippie Token Trading

Zippie can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinBene, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zippie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zippie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zippie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

