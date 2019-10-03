-$0.09 EPS Expected for Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) will announce earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Galectin Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Galectin Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.41). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Galectin Therapeutics.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ GALT traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.84. The company had a trading volume of 10,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,000. Galectin Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $6.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 3.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 32.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 232,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 56,332 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 20,098.8% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 16,481 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 19.3% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

