$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Israel Chemicals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.11. Israel Chemicals posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Israel Chemicals will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Israel Chemicals.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Israel Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Israel Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Israel Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Israel Chemicals by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Israel Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Israel Chemicals by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Israel Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICL stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.73. The company had a trading volume of 159,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.51. Israel Chemicals has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $6.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.15.

About Israel Chemicals

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

