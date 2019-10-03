$0.18 EPS Expected for ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) will report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ICICI Bank’s earnings. ICICI Bank posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that ICICI Bank will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ICICI Bank.

Get ICICI Bank alerts:

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 4.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 193.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,854,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,118,673,000 after buying an additional 58,623,145 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in ICICI Bank by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,881,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,761 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ICICI Bank by 28.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,354,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,399 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in ICICI Bank by 9.6% during the first quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 10,313,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,188,000 after acquiring an additional 906,841 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in ICICI Bank by 1,744.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,746,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,272,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBN traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,373,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,197,852. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 78.80 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.65. ICICI Bank has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $12.77.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

Read More: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICICI Bank (IBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.