-$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) will announce ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Zafgen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.22). Zafgen posted earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zafgen will report full-year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.08). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.96). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zafgen.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.06.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZFGN. Wedbush cut Zafgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $0.78 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zafgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. ValuEngine raised Zafgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Capital cut Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Zafgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.05.

Zafgen stock remained flat at $$0.70 during trading hours on Friday. 675,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98. Zafgen has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The company has a market cap of $27.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of -0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZFGN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Zafgen by 155.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Zafgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zafgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zafgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zafgen by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 76,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 41,500 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

