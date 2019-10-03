$0.26 EPS Expected for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) will report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gray Television’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Gray Television posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gray Television.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $508.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.79 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. Gray Television’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GTN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stephens set a $27.00 price target on shares of Gray Television and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Gray Television in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Shares of GTN stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.19. 25,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,051. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.08. Gray Television has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

In related news, Chairman Hilton H. Howell, Jr. acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $26,568.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 992,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,645,226.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Harriett J. Robinson acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $111,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,008,467 shares in the company, valued at $14,995,904.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 10,600 shares of company stock valued at $158,230 over the last quarter. 10.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Gray Television in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 3,422.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 7,701 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Gray Television in the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

