$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) to announce $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for FGL’s earnings. FGL reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that FGL will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.60 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FGL.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.03 million. FGL had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

FG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on FGL from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised FGL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut FGL from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

In related news, Director Patrick Baird acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $48,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,816 shares in the company, valued at $264,333.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 78,266 shares of FGL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $620,649.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,443,844 shares of company stock valued at $11,119,262. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of FGL by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 207,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in FGL by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 203,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 36,254 shares in the last quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FGL during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in FGL by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,373,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,162,000 after buying an additional 285,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FGL during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FG traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,809,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,212. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.01. FGL has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. FGL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.36%.

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

